Stubble burning on, air quality hit

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 22

Despite a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the offering of various incentives by the government, some farmers in Haryana continue to burn crop residue.

According to the data obtained from the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC), 25 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours across the state, taking the total number of stubble burning cases to 714 in the state so far. The number is slightly less than the figure (893) for the corresponding period last season.

With 106 cases Fatehabad district leads the tally. It is followed by Ambala (93), Jind (93), Kaithal (88), Kurukshetra (76), Karnal (48), Sonepat (46), Yamunanagar (46), Hisar (43), Palwal (37), Panipat (16), Sirsa (eight), Rohtak (five), Jhajjar (four), Bhiwani (two), Faridabad (two) and Panchkula (one).

The burning of crop residue, accompanied by other factors like vehicles and industry, are deteriorating the air quality in various areas. The air quality index (AQI) in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. The data collected from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) till 4 pm on Sunday paints a grim picture of the state.

The AQI in Faridabad stood at 322, followed by Bahadurgarh (284), Kaithal (269), Kurukshetra (256), Gurugram (255), Karnal (243), Rohtak (182), Jind (155), Yamunanagar(155), Hisar (139), Ambala (126), Fatehabad (111), Charkhi Dadri (106) and Bhiwani (105). The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department claimed steps were being taken to curb such cases by imposing fine. The deputy commissioners of all districts review the situation on daily basis, said an official.

Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said, “So far, we have imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh for burning stubble in Karnal district. We are also educating farmers to manage stubble and earn money,” he said.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Regional Officer SK Arora, however, said, “We have directed all departments to combat road dust by ensuring regular sprinkling of water, besides taking other measures. They have also been asked to adopt measures for clean construction practices. Diesel generator sets should be run as per CAQM directions.” “All departments are keeping a check on the burning of solid, plastic, and other waste,” he added.

