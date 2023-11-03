Student, accomplice held for robbing cabbie

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

An Amity University student and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a cab driver after booking the cab online.

The accused were identified as Rohan and Rohit Sehrawat. The police seized a silver bracelet, mobile phone and credit card from their possession. They withdrew Rs 15,000 from the card and bought clothes.

The driver said in his complaint that on October 29, when he reached Sector 99 to pick up the ride, “the accused sat in the car and hit me on the head, while another pushed me back on the rear seat, following which the second person started driving.”

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya claimed that the accused were drug addicts. “Rohan was a BA English (Hons) student at Amity University, Pachgaon. We are questioning them,” he added.

#Gurugram