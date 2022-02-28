Student comes second at science festival

Rohtak: Lochan, a student of Class XII at Model School, has brought laurel to the district by comiing second at national level 'Science Festival 2022' organised by the Council of Industries and Scientific Research. He also secured a berth in the final round of 'Young scientists of India' event conducted by Space Kidz India through his mobile application. Dr Aruna Taneja, principal, said a total 2,500 students across the nation participated in the competition and top 75 students were felicitated. "Lochan has got a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on achieving second place," she added.

Book exhibition at KVA DAV college

Karnal: KVA DAV College for Women organised a book exhibition on the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati on the college premises under the guidance of principal Renu Mehta. The exhibition was inaugurated by officiating principal Santosh Bisla by paying floral tribute to Swami Dayanand. Multifarious books related to Swami Dayanand were exhibited. Along with it books related to vedic philosophy and Arya Samaj were also displayed. She also emphasised on the positive effect of books in one's life, and spoke about the contribution of Swami Dayanand in context of women education.

Science awareness programme

Hisar: A science awareness programme was organised by the department of bio and nano technology and central instrumentation laboratory, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, in association with sophisticated analytical instrument facility, Panjab University, Chandigarh, under the Synergistic Training Programme Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Dr Sandeep Kumar, coordinator of STUTI of GJUST and Prof Neeraj Dilbaghi coordinated the programme along with several scholars of the department. Dr Sandeep Kumar said 170 students of PGSD Senior Secondary School from Science stream took part in the programme. Quiz competition, poster, speech and slogan sessions were conducted during the science awareness programme to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and science week.