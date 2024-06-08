Student dies after bike falls off flyover

Gurugram, June 7
A 19-year-old student died after an unidentified vehicle rammed into his bike, flinging him off the IFFCO chowk flyover, along with his bike on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Thursday. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 18 police station. The deceased was been identified as Rhythem Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.
According to the complaint filed by Supriya Sharma, mother of the deceased, her son had gone to drop his friend at the IFFCO chowk around 6pm on his motorcycle.
“After dropping his friend at the chowk, he took a U-turn from the flyover to go back to Gurugram. The mother alleged that a speeding vehicle hit her son’s motorcycle. Due to the collision, he flung off along with the motorcycle from the flyover. He was critically injured and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 11pm on Thursday,” said Supriya.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against an unknown vehicle driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 18 police station on Friday.
ASI Tarun Kumar, the investigating officer, said CCTV cameras installed on the flyover are being examined. We handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem and further probe is underway.
