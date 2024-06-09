Student dies by suicide in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 8

A B-tech student reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential society in Sohna, where he was living as a tenant. No suicide note was found and the police handed over the body to his kin after the postmortem today.

According to the police, the student was identified as Deepanshu, a native of Bihar, who was studying in B-tech second year at the K R Mangalam University, Sohna road.

After receiving information about the incident, people reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The cause behind his death has not been revealed yet. It was revealed that the student was an alcohol addict. Further probe is underway”, said inspector Surender Singh, SHO of the Sohna City police station.

