Student ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

A 17-year-old Class XII student of a private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a housing society early morning today. He was a resident of Greenwood City Society, Sector 46. No suicide note was recovered from him. The police handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem examination. The police said the family of the deceased did not raise any doubts about the cause of his death but a probe was underway.

A car cleaner spotted the boy lying in a pool of blood at 6 am and informed the family and security guards.