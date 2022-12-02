Student falls to death from college building

Yamunanagar, December 1
An MA (Economics) student of a private college at Yamunanagar today died after she fell down from third floor of another college where she had gone for some work.
The deceased was later identified as Mansi (23) of Kurukshetra district. She was living at the house of her relatives in Yamunanagar.
Mansi had gone to the college from where she had completed her graduation (BA). She reportedly fell down from the third floor of the college building and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared “brought dead”.
Mansi had taken admission in another college for pursuing MA (Economics), but she didn’t attend any lecture there.
Kamaljeet Singh, SHO of the City police station said the matter was being investigatd.
