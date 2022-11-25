Student hurt in attack by German Shepherd

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 24

A college student suffered injuries on her mouth and hand as a German Shepherd attacked her at Narsinghpur village in the district, the police have said.

Complainant Preeti Bhati said she was distributing invitation cards for a friend’s wedding in her locality in Narsinghpur village on Monday when the dog, owned by one of her neighbours, came running out of the house and bit her — once on the mouth and thrice on her left hand.

Bhati, a third-year BA student, said her mother rescued her and rushed her to hospital. After getting discharged, she filed a police complaint against the

dog owner.

“Kailash, the dog owner, did not even come out of the house for help. It was my mother who came running and rescued me,” Bhati said in her complaint.

She said the dog had earlier bitten her father too.

The police said Kailash was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the IPC on Wednesday.

“The police are investigating the matter. The student is out of danger. An FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per law,” said Inspector Sunita, SHO of the Sector 37 police station.