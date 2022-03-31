Student selected for Asian games

Karnal: Ridhi Phor, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, has been selected for the Asian Games. The principal of college, Dr Major Singh Ridhi will be the member of the Indian Women Archery team to be held in China from September 10 to 25. The sports and NCC in-charge of the college, Lt Dr Devi Bhushan said before Asian games, Ridhi woild represent India in 3 World Cup which will be held from April 18 to 24 in Turkey, from May 16 to 22 in South Korea and from June 20 to 26 in France. He further stated that recently by winning two gold medals in the senior national archery competition, she was the overall champion. President SKanwarjit Singh Prince, college governing body, congratulated Ridhi and assured that all possible facilities would be provided to her.

Seminar on application of maths

Faridabad: A one-day seminar on the applications of mathematics, sponsored by Haryana State Council for Science Innovation and Technology (HSCSIT), was organised by the department of mathematics of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. VC Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar highlighted the importance of mathematics and its applications in the modern world. He said without mathematics and its applications, the growth of engineering could not be imagined. Prof BS Rajput, former VC, Kumaun University, detailed the work and achievements of ancient Indian thinkers and philosophers in the field.