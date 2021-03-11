Students apprised of POCSO Act

Gurugram, May 25
The police organised an awareness programme on the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and cyber safety at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 43 on Wednesday. The session was conducted by the city police in association with an NGO, DVnity Serves.
Around 200 students participated in the camp in which Inspector Suman Sura, SHO, women police station in Sector 51, and advocate Sangeeta informed them about their legal rights, said the police.
Meanwhile, ACP Surinder Kaur and Seema Rajput Verma said such sessions would be conducted in other schools, and institutions of the city.
