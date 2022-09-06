Students can pursue dual degree at IGNOU

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 5

Indira Gandhi National Open University Regional Centre, Karnal, has started the process of offering a dual degree programme from the current academic session that will allow a student pursuing a degree from any other university to a degree at IGNOU online in the open and distance learning (ODL).

Earlier, one student could pursue single degree programme at a time or a certificate programme of six months with a degree programme. As per the authorities, it will help the students to develop their skill as well as knowledge along with opening more career options. “After the UGC has given permission for dual courses in the same academic year, the 78th Academic Council of IGNOU followed it and implemented the provision for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees,” said Dr Dharampal, officiating Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Karnal. A student who has taken admission in one programme in regular/online or ODL in any institution other than IGNOU will be allowed to simultaneously register in online/ODL programme at IGNOU, he added.

There will be no change in examination schedule in case dates clash for any such programmes in which a student has taken admission, the officiating director said.

Dr Dharampal further stated that if any student wants to do both degrees from IGNOU, then he/she has to take admission in different sessions as IGNOU conducts admission in two cycles in a year — January and July. The officiating Regional Director said if a student registered for two such programmes, wherein some subjects were common, then students would have to choose such subjects for one programme and opt for alternative subjects. “Technical courses falling under the All- India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) and Indian Nursing Council (INC), the dual degree programme will not be permitted for now.

