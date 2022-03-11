Students from Ukraine keen to resume studies

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 10

The Indian students, returning home from Ukraine where they were pursuing medical studies, are concerned about their pending courses as the Russia-Ukraine war has ravaged universities in Ukraine.

Uncertainty hovers over the fate of nearly 18,000 Indian students who are in different stages of their courses in Ukrainian medical institutions. They said they had not got any message from the Ukrainian authorities and the universities on their studies.

“Our original education documents are lying with universities in Ukraine as we had to rush back home amid the war situation. We have got no message from the universities about how to resume studies to finish our course,” said Kuldeep, a student from Hisar who is in the third year of his course in Ukraine.

Kuldeep said there were around 3,000 Indian students who are in the final stages of their course as only two months were remaining in the completion of their study. “Now all these students have got stuck,” he said, adding that many Indian students are in contact with one another to discuss the issue and to take a call on how and where to resume their courses.

“I have my original certificates of matriculation and senior secondary classes deposited with my university. Though the foreign students group is cooperating in sending the documents by email, the question about resuming the course is still unanswered,” he said.

The students, however, are getting offers from neighbouring countries like Poland, Romania and Hungary to resume their unfinished courses from their universities. “We were contacted by the authorities of these countries at the airport on our return to resume our studies in their countries. We think the Indian government should sympathetically consider our case and allow us to enrol in Indian medical institutes to complete our pending courses,” he stated.