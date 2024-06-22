Yamunanagar: Students informed of yoga’s benefits

Yamunanagar: International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Seth Jai Prakash Polytechnic, Damla. Almost all staff members and students participated zealously. Various yoga asanas were practiced during the programme, including Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, and meditation. An experienced yoga instructor guided the staff and students on the correct ways to perform the asanas and provided detailed information about their benefits. Principal Anil Budhiraja addressed all participants referring to this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. He said, “Our goal with this year’s theme is that our students not only maintain their own health through practising yoga but that they can also bring about positive changes in society. Regular practice of yoga can help us build a better and more balanced society.” He further added, “Yoga is not just a physical exercise; it is a path to mental and spiritual peace. In today’s stressful life, the relevance of practising yoga has increased manifold, especially for young people. Every student should include yoga in their routine to stay physically and mentally healthy.”

International Yoga Day celebrated

Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, celebrated International Yoga Day and promoted overall health and well-being among its faculty members, NCC cadets, volunteers, students and the players of Small Khelo India Centre. The event witnessed active participation from all members of the college community, who performed various yoga asanas and practices. Principal Harinder Singh Kang emphasised the importance of yoga in promoting mental and physical fitness and highlighted its timeless relevance in today’s fast-paced world. Dean Bodhraj and Head of Department of Physical Education Dr Ranjit Singh appreciated the initiative, emphasising the importance of integrating yoga in life for overall well-being. Yoga instructor Professor Mangal Singh shared insights on the benefits of yoga in increasing flexibility and reducing stress and encouraged everyone to adopt it as a lifestyle choice. Dr Hemant Mishra, Dr Sanjay Vij, coach Surjeet Singh, Dr Amarjeet Singh, Dr Joshpreet Singh, Kanwalpreet Sandhu, Arun, Anirodh, Yasmin, Dheeraj and Shiv Kumar were present at the programme. Governing body and managing committee president Randeep Singh Jauhar expressed pride in the college’s commitment to promoting traditional practices like yoga, which, he said aligned with the institute’s goals of providing holistic education.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar