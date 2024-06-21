Students of PGI-Rohtak protest, want NEET counselling stopped

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 20

MBBS students and interns of Rohtak PGIMS staged a demonstration today over the alleged malpractices being reported in the conduct of the NEET (UG)-2024 examination. “No one can understand the pain of NEET aspirants better than us as we have got admission in MBBS course after clearing this exam after years of hard work,” said Bharti, an MBBS student.

The students pointed out that the Supreme Court is advising the NEET candidates to have patience, while there is no order to stop the counselling process, slated to commence from July 6.

Priya Kaushik, a final-year student, said the flaws in the NEET (UG) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency this year had eroded the confidence of millions of medical students in the examination, which did not bode well for the country’s health services.

MBBS intern Pankaj Bithu urged the PM and Union Education Minister to take cognisance of the matter and get the examination conducted again. “The CBI should also investigate the paper leak incidents and take strict action so that the students’ faith in the country’s exam system is not shattered,” he demanded.

The students said the cancellation of the exam showed there was a problem in the examination system of this agency.

