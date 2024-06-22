Kurukshetra students, parents find joy in yoga

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 21

NIT, Kurukshetra, celebrated International Yoga Day at their sports complex on Friday. Around 150 students, faculty and staff members along with their families participated in the session.

Dean Student Welfare (DSW) Professor Dixit Garg talked about yoga’s positive impact on individuals and society and urged people, from all walks of life, to engage in practicing yoga and experiencing its transformative effects.

Professor PC Tewari, incharge, Physical Education Department, said 45 minutes of common yoga protocol (CYP) was carried out by a yoga expert and national yoga player Amit Kumar. He also informed participants about the importance and benefits of each asana and pranayama, as they performed it.

As per the orders of the Higher Education Department, Haryana, and 10HR Battalion, Kurukshetra, NCC unit, cadets, other students and teachers of the college organised the International Yoga Day in the sports ground of IGN College.

Principal Kushal Pal said that 22 NCC cadets, 30 students and all the teaching and non-teaching staff members were present at the occasion. Similarly, the NSS, NCC, Department of Physical Education and Yoga Club of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, too, celebrated the day.

