Students participate in tree plantation drive

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 8

The NCC, NSS, and Youth Red Cross (YRC) units of JCD Memorial College conveyed an important message about environment conservation by planting trees on the campus. The tree planting campaign was initiated by Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general of JCD Vidyapeeth.

With significant support from staff member Naresh Bajaj, the campaign was led by NCC in-charge Lieutenant Shailendra Kumar and NSS in-charge Seema Rani.

Dhindsa emphasised the importance of environmental conservation. He highlighted that nature is precious and must be protected. He noted that millions of trees are cut daily, but very few are planted. He expressed concern about the tonnes of waste emitted into the environment by industrial units and individuals, which further pollutes the earth. He stated that extensive tree planting and awareness are the most effective tools to combat the problem, a task that the college students are commendably undertaking. He praised the volunteers’ active participation and reiterated that nature is invaluable, and planting more trees and raising awareness are crucial for environmental protection.

Principal Shikha Goel stressed that water; air, soil, vegetation, and wildlife are essential for life and must be protected. She emphasised the need to raise awareness about environmental issues and called for collaborative efforts from organisations, the government, and the public to protect the environment. She highlighted that water sources are drying up worldwide, and weather patterns are changing. Scientists globally are warning that failure to protect the environment will lead to severe consequences for the earth. Therefore, it is essential to plant more trees.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Sirsa