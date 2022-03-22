Rohtak: Students protest at MDU, seek restoration of sports quota

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 21

Students led by Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidhyarthi Association, today took out a march on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here and demanded restoration of sports quota in government jobs of all categories.

“The state government has recently curtailed the sports quota in government jobs by amending the reservation policy for sports persons. It will adversely affect the morale of sports persons hence we are demanding restoration of the old policy,” Dumolia added.