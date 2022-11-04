Students' protest concern for UHS, PGIMS officials

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 3

The ongoing agitation of MBBS students against the bond policy of the state government has raised the concern of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) authorities here as the second convocation of the UHS is scheduled to be held on November 5 at Sushruta Auditorium located near the dharna spot.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij will be present at the convocation to award degrees to the pass-out students hence, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to persuade the protesting students to end their agitation before the convocation, said sources. The protesting students have been staging an indefinite dharna outside the office of the PGIMS director since Wednesday. They are demanding withdrawal of the bond policy instead of amendments in the policy.

“The convocation is an important event, so the PGIMS and UHS officials are definitely under pressure due to the agitation. They are making efforts to get the agitation ended at the earliest, but the students are adamant on their demand. Since the issue of the bond policy pertains to the state government, the officials have nothing in their hand except assuring them that they will convey their demand to the state authorities,” said a PGIMS doctor on condition

of anonymity.

The authorities had already held several rounds of meetings with the protesting students in the past 36 hours, but all meetings failed to evoke any fruitful result.

“Today, the PGIMS authorities held two meetings with our delegation while a third meeting is under way at the director’s office. The authorities are appealing to us for ending the agitation. Regarding the government’s decision of not taking bond fee from the students, the decision is nothing except a move to mislead us hence, we will not end our stir until the policy is rolled back,” said a protesting student.

Meanwhile, the PGIMS spokesperson said preparations for the convocation were in full swing and 107 gold medals would be given away to toppers of MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPT and B Pharma courses and 687 students would be

conferred degrees.

Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.