Gurugram: Students of Guru Dronacharya College protest conduct of exams, seek change in pattern

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 7

Students of Guru Dronacharya College blocked the new Railway Road today and raised slogans against the conduction of examinations.

Students said the syllabus was not even completed and the exams were approaching near. If the college held exams in offline mode, students would have trouble appearing for exams, they said, adding that mode of conduct of examinations should be given to students.

“Syllabus of courses has not been completed. Keeping this in mind, the pattern of examination and question paper should be changed. The management has not taken any decision on the demands put forth by students. In these unusual circumstances, the college cannot ask students to appear for exams in offline mode” the protesters said.

“We do have not the authority on the mode of conduct of exams. That decision is taken by the university VC,” said principal Satymanyu Yadav.