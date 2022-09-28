Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 27

Owing to the shortage of teachers, a peon has been teaching English at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Nindana, the ancestral village of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This was alleged by the students of the school, who locked the school and staged a protest against the shortage of teachers today.

The school Principal, Surender Kumar, said the peon had been deputed to teach the students as he had the requisite qualification.

“The said peon has a BA and B.Ed degree, and has cleared the HTET exam. Hence, he has been teaching English to students of Class VI as an alternate measure owing to the shortage of teachers,” the principal said.

The Block Education Officer (BEO), Bijender Hooda, however, denied the deployment of a peon to teach students at the school.

“There is a shortage of teaching staff at the school, but no peon is teaching the students. The teachers required at the school will be provided soon,” said Hooda.

#manohar lal khattar #rohtak