Students protest shortage of teachers, block national highway

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 16

Traffic movement on the National Highway No. 19 remained disrupted near the Badarpur toll plaza for about an hour this morning due to a protest by students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sarai Khawaja.

The students were protesting against the shortage of teaching staff in their school. The protest came to an end following intervention by the officials concerned. Alleging that there were no regular teachers for various subjects for the past three months, a student of Class XI said though the issue had been raised with the authorities concerned, including the Principal and the District Education Officer (DEO), the vacancies had not been filled so far.

The school having a student strength of 6,800 has only 69 teachers at present against the sanctioned strength of 191.

DEO Munesh Chaudhary said efforts were on to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

The vacancies reportedly surfaced after the recent transfer drive. The issue had been brought to the notice of the department authorities, an official said.