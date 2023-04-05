'Students safe return from Ukraine shows our strength'

Panipat, April 4
Former President Ram Nath Kovind said India had become a world power. It is a proof of India's increased power that we brought back more than 23,000 of our students safely from Ukraine in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Kovind was addressing the gathering as a chief guest at the Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti programme organised by a private school here. Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya was present as a special guest.
While congratulating the gathering, the former President said India’s greatest strength was the spirit of non-violence and welfare for all. Lord Mahavir gave the message of non-violence to the humanity.
Kovind added that the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine could be possible only through the path shown by India.
The lives of the students were in danger, but it was the strength of India that helped them return safely.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...