Students should give back to society: Ex- President Ram Nath Kovind

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra/Karnal, Aug 11

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said educational institutes of a country were the builders of its future. Students who were receiving their degrees today must give back to society. They must help the weaker sections of society so that they could improve their lives.

Kovind was chairing the 33rd convocation of Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra (KUK). While lauding the academic and research achievements of the KUK, Kovind said it had given five Padma Shri awardees, 16 Arjuna awardees, six Dronacharya awardees and one Major Dhyan Chand awardee, besides a large number of scientists, thinkers, artists, and political leaders to the nation. The chief guest gave away nine gold medals to the faculty toppers, 63 toppers of different departments, and 88 PhD students received degrees at the convocation ceremony. Kovind conferred honorary degrees of DLitt on the Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat, and Swami Gyananand for their exemplary contribution to society in various fields.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar was conferred a Basic Certificate in Japanese language and culture by the former President. The CM said learning languages helped in creating cultural bridges of love and brotherhood. He called upon graduates to work hard for the country, which would be the true test of their education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the university had implemented NEP-2020 in all UG programmes at all its on-campus and affiliated colleges.

