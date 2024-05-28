Students showcase creativity in annual show ‘Made in WUD’

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 27

The World University of Design (WUD) recently concluded its annual graduate show titled ‘Made in WUD’, an event showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity of its graduating students. More than 200 students from all seven schools of design education at WUD participated in the event, spanning disciplines such as design, interior design, visual arts, graphics, performing arts, and animation.

Throughout the academic year, students collaborated with renowned brands in the industry and others. From design to transportation design, branding, interior projects, fashion houses, service design, and advertising, the students collaborated with leading companies to create intuitive and impactful digital experiences, re-imagine mobility, craft brand identities, design innovative interior solutions, create stunning fashion collections, optimise services, and come up with creative advertising campaigns.

The chief guest stated, “It is an honour to be a part of the ‘Made in WUD’ celebration as we witnessed the extraordinary talent and creativity of the graduating students. The event not only highlights their achievements, but also reflects the exceptional standard of education and innovation fostered by the institute. Addressing the occasion, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design, said, “It fills me with immense pride to witness the remarkable achievements of our graduating students being showcased at the event. Congratulations to our graduates for their outstanding accomplishments and thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

The final day’s programme concluded with an award ceremony for the best graduation projects

