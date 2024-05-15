Students, staff take oath to cast ballot

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 14

JCD Vidyapeeth Director General Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa administered an oath at the auditorium of JCD College of Education, pledging 100 per cent voting by the staff and students of the institution. Dr Dhindsa said voting was a crucial civic duty and allowed citizens to elect a government of their liking.

Dr Dhindsa encouraged students to not only vote themselves but to motivate their families, neighbours and friends, too. He said nearly 2,500 students at the vidyapeeth would be voting for the first time and were excited about exercising their right. Reiterating on the significance of voting, he emphasised that correct voting was essential to choosing a government that would drive the country to development and progress.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa