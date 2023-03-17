Students told to return tablets within 5 days of last exam

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 16

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) has directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) to take back tablets from students of classes X and XII at government schools across the state within 5 days after the last paper. The exams are going to conclude next week. Last year, 5.48 lakh students of classes X, XI and XII were given the tablets across the state under the e-adhigam scheme that aimed at providing digital learning to students.

Significantly, the DSE also warned that the exam results would be withheld by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) of those students who failed to deposit the tablets within the stipulated period. If such students were enrolled at government schools affiliated to the CBSE then a request would be made to the CBSE authorities for not declaring their results until they deposited their tablets in the school concerned. Manjeet Malik, DEO, Rohtak, said all school heads had been asked to execute the standard operating procedures issued by the headquarters regarding taking back the tablets from students. “Over 14,000 tablets were issued to the students of classes X and XII in Rohtak district,” she added.