Study to assess how high-velocity winds impact livestock productivity

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 22

Amid the frequent bouts of thunderstorms across the country, scientists of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) here have initiated a study on the impact of high-velocity winds on the productivity of dairy animals. This step has been started under the National Innovation on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) by Dr Ashutosh, Principal Scientist of the Animal Physiology Department of the NDRI.

They will study the impact of frequent winds up to 85 km per hour, when hot and humid conditions prevail. For this, they have developed a wind-blasting machine and installed it at NICRA complex. This machine would simulate the effect of natural thunderstorm.

They claim that it is the first of its kind study to determine the impact of thunderstorms on livestock productivity as the high-velocity winds brings harmonic changes among animals, which can be visible in subsequent days or weeks.

With the help of the machine, different types of physiological parameters of livestock animals could be studied in different seasons by exposing them to different speeds of wind to see the effect.