Sub-Inspector, assistant lineman held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau caught red-handed an assistant lineman (ALM) of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and a police official while accepting bribe. Both officials were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An official spokesperson said in the first case the Bureau team caught Hariom, an ALM of the DHBVN posted at sub-division sub-urban, Palwal, while accepting a bribe of Rs5,000 from the complainant Dharamveer Nath for a correction in his electricity bill.

In the other case, Jaichand, sub-inspector (SI), police station (Central) Faridabad, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs1,000 from complainant Narender Nagar of Tigaon village. The cop demanded money for processing the case for filing charge-sheet in court. —