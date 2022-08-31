Sub-Inspector caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 30

The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Sub-Inspector Jaideep of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here today.

A VB spokesperson said, “Jaideep had been posted in Adampur. He demanded bribe to allow the supply of ration at the complainant’s depot and threatened to cancel his licence otherwise.”

The complainant, a resident of Chulli Khurd village, informed the VB, which laid a trap and arrested him. The sleuths also recovered the bribe money from him. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Jaideep and further probe is underway.

#Hisar