Sub-Inspector caught taking bribe

Hisar, August 30
The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Sub-Inspector Jaideep of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here today.
A VB spokesperson said, “Jaideep had been posted in Adampur. He demanded bribe to allow the supply of ration at the complainant’s depot and threatened to cancel his licence otherwise.”
The complainant, a resident of Chulli Khurd village, informed the VB, which laid a trap and arrested him. The sleuths also recovered the bribe money from him. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Jaideep and further probe is underway.
