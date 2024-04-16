Subdivisional panels set up for inspection of school buses in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 15

In the aftermath of the accident involving a school bus near Unhani village in Kanina on April 11, the Sirsa DC has constituted four sub-divisional committees, comprising 48 members, to inspect school buses in the district. These committees will present a report on the inspection of the school buses in the district within two days.

Following a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana on April 12, urgent directives were issued by Sirsa Deputy Commissioner RK Singh for immediate compliance. According to a report submitted by the District Education Officer, there are a total of 1,188 school buses in the district.

These committees will present a report on school buses in the district within two days.

DC RK Singh stated that to address the directives, sub-divisional committees headed by respective SDOs (civil) were being formed. These committees were tasked with instructing all managers/principals of schools to submit a list of available buses and other vehicles designated for transporting schoolchildren.

The DC said the vehicles would undergo fitness and road-worthiness inspections as per the Surakshit School Vahan Policy provisions. The District Education Officer and Block Education Officers in Sirsa district have been directed to oversee these inspections, ensuring compliance within two days.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said following the school bus accident in Mahendragarh, due to non-compliance with various traffic rules by 170 school buses in Sirsa district over the past three days, fines had been imposed. Additionally, a total of 15 buses had been impounded so far. He mentioned that the inspection of school buses would continue.

