Kaithal: Submit report on cameras in govt schools, says DEO

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 13

Taking note of defunct CCTV cameras at a government school in the district, whose principal has been arrested for allegedly harassing girls, the District Education Officer (DEO) has sought a status report from all Block Education Officers (BEOs) on CCTV cameras in schools.

He asked them to ensure that all cameras were functional. He also directed the principals to sensitise anti-sexual harassment committees to educate girl students about bad touch, sexual abuse, and how to speak freely against it.

“I have asked the BEOs to submit a status report on the cameras in government schools and have asked the school heads to ensure that all schools have anti-sexual harassment committees. These committees will regularly interact with girls to make them aware of sexual harassment,” said Ravinder Chaudhary, DEO.

The second accused, Deepak, hired for some construction work in the school, was still absconding. The police were conducting raids to arrest him, said the SP.

#Kaithal