Submit report on water supply plaint, rights panel to Faridabad MC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

Taking cognisance of a complaint, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has issued a notice to the office of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, for the submission of a report within a month.

On March 13, Deep Bhatia, an HHRC member, requisitioned a report from the MC authorities in response to the complaint lodged by Santosh Yadav, a resident of Sunder Colony near Nangla Road in the NIT zone here. Yadav in his complaint had alleged that residents of Ward Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 of the NIT zone had been getting polluted and contaminated water supply for many days, causing various types of illnesses. The MC has been asked by the HHRC to submit its reply within next 30 days.