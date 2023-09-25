Successful trial of electric train on new Shambhu-Kalanaur section

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 24

A successful trial run of an electric train was conducted on Sunday on the new Shambhu-Kalanaur section in Haryana of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

With the successful trial, the work of laying the tracks and electrification on the mainline from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. A trial run of the goods train from Pilkhani to Sambhu will be conducted on Monday.

Pankaj Gupta, Chief General Manager, Ambala unit, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), said, “We have successfully conducted the trial of the electric locomotive on the Shambhu- Kalanaur section. The work of signalling is at its advanced stage. The entire section will be ready for operation by October-end.”

The 175.1-km section from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in UP of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is under the Ambala unit of DFCCIL. The project was divided into three parts — Sahnewal to Shambhu in Punjab, Shambhu to Kalanaur in Haryana and then Kalanaur to Pilkahni in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 new stations have been built.

“The monsoon season had affected the project in Haryana but the teams have worked hard to complete the work,” he added.

