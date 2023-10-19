Sugarcane crop shown as paddy in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 18

In yet another case of discrepancy in the registration of land for selling paddy on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal, “fraudsters” have registered land where sugarcane was already cultivated, for selling paddy on the portal in Shergarh Tapu village. Paddy was shown cultivated on around 150 acres.

Two days back, a case of registration of land of a real estate company was registered in the name of a woman farmer for selling paddy, which was verified on 26 acres by the patwari, while the verification of 22 acres was pending on the part of SDM, which was rejected. Paddy registered in the name of the woman was sold in the Yamunanagar grain market, said a senior official.

Taking note of both cases, DC Anish Yadav has suspended two patwaris and a kanungo for not verifying the land properly. “An inquiry has been initiated against them. We are also verifying the registration of land on the portal,” he said, adding that they had been taking the help of land “jamabandi”.

“Three cases have been detected where registration of land for selling paddy was shown on the land falling under the category of non-cultivable land. Some cases have been detected where farmers have cultivated basmati, but on the portal, they are registered as parmal varieties,” said Shyam Lal, District Revenue Officer.

Such discrepancies have raised concerns about the authenticity of information provided by farmers and the verification mechanisms in place, said an official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Rice miller in dock

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has suspended procurement by M/s Bhola Nath Rice Mill, Jundla, and issued a show-cause notice to Narwal Transport company allegedly for discrepancies in procurement and lifting. A vehicle carrying 812 bags of paddy left a purchase centre for the mill on October 15, but it came back to the purchase centre on October 16. The mill made the entry of the vehicle with paddy at 8.41 am on October 16, even though it was at the purchase centre.

