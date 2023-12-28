Sugarcane farmers protest, warn of bigger agitation if dues not paid

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 27

Concerned with the attachment of property of Naraingarh Sugar Mills, a group of farmers today staged a dharna outside the SDM office in Naraingarh and threatened launching of a bigger agitation if the farmers’ dues were not cleared.

As per the call given, the farmers under the banners of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) and Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union staged a dharna from 10 am to 5 pm and raised slogans in support of their demand. They demanded that the state government should ensure that the farmers’ dues were paid to them.

Farmers should not stop supply We have told officials that the dues of the farmers must be cleared in any situation with interest. We also request the farmers not to stop the supply to the mills to ensure that they continue to crush the sugarcane and clear the dues after selling sugar stocks. —Gurnam Singh, BKU (charuni) chief

Samyukta Kisan Mazdoor Inquilab Union leader Dharm Vir Dhindsa said, “Farmers are left with no other option but to hold demonstrations. The attachment of property of the sugar mills is a serious matter as these are yet to clear the dues worth around Rs 100 crore. This includes the dues of the previous season and about Rs 50 crore of the current season. This also includes a crop loan taken in the name of farmers.”

“The farmers have apprehension that their dues may get stalled due to the poor financial condition and attachment of property of the mills. We will stage a dharna again on Thursday to press our demands and will also take a call on further action”, he added. As per the information, some farmer unions held a meeting with the SDM on Tuesday over the issue and demanded that the government should clear the dues with interest. BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh, who attended the meeting, said, “We have raised the concerns of the sugarcane farmers at the meeting and have told the officials that the dues of the farmers must be cleared in any situation with interest. Meanwhile, we also request the farmers not to stop the supply to the mills to ensure that they continue to crush the sugarcane and clear the dues after selling sugar stocks.”

#Ambala #Farmers Protest