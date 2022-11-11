 Suggestions sought from depts on Group D employees' transfer drive : The Tribune India

Suggestions sought from depts on Group D employees' transfer drive

Chief Secy writes to administrative secretaries I Comments to be submitted by Nov 25

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The Haryana Government has invited comments and suggestions from the departments regarding the transfer drive of Group D employees who are covered under the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018.

In a letter issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to all administrative secretaries, comments and suggestions had been sought latest by November 25, through e-mail at hrdharyana@gmail.com and hrd-goh@hry.gov.in or through post addressed to the Special Secretary to Government of Haryana, Human Resources Department (Common Cadre -I Branch), Haryana Civil Secretariat.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the state government had received a large number of requests from the newly recruited Group D employees from time to time regarding change of their post or the department on the grounds of technical/educational qualifications. Keeping this in view, the comments and suggestions had been invited regarding the transfer drive of the Group D employees and a concept note had also been prepared.

The note stated that the state government vide notification dated March 28, 2018, enacted the Haryana Group D Employees (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2018 (referred to as the Group D Act) in which a common cadre of all Group D posts of all departments of the Haryana Government was created. Thereafter, more than 18,000 posts were advertised and filled up by direct recruitment through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

In this common cadre, some of the posts were of semi-skilled nature and others were of unskilled nature. It had been observed that some persons appointed in Group D were facing difficulties in performing their duties efficiently. Further, some of the employees had been posted at far-flung places from their hometown and keeping in view their hardship, the government had decided to launch a transfer drive to give an opportunity to all Group D employees of the common cadre for appointment/adjustment in an office near their hometown and on a suitable post. The spokesperson further said the main objective of this transfer drive was to remove hardship of the employees regarding their station of posting, and also adjustment on the posts other than the posts on which they did not deem themselves fit for appointment.

For this purpose, each employee would be at liberty to select three districts where he or she wanted to be posted or transferred. Further, the employees could also select a maximum of 50 posts on which they did not deem themselves fit to work out of the list of all Group D posts. In this drive, efforts would be made to transfer the employees to any one of the three districts selected by them on a priority basis and try not to appoint them to the posts on which they did not want to work. However, it would not be guaranteed that the employees would be able to get the station of their choice or avoid the posts they did not deem fit for themselves.

The spokesperson said in this transfer drive, all Group D employees appointed after the enactment of the Group D Act and posted in any department of the government were eligible to participate. However, the Group D employees posted in any statutory body, board, corporation, public sector undertaking, and constitutional body were not eligible to participate in this drive.

Main objective

  • The main objective of the transfer drive is to remove hardship of the employees regarding their station of posting, and also adjustment on the posts other than the posts on which they do not deem themselves fit for appointment.
  • For this purpose, each employee will be at liberty to select three districts where he or she wants to be posted or transferred.
  • In the drive, efforts will be made to transfer the employees to any one of the three districts selected by them on a priority basis and try not to appoint them to the posts on which they do not want to work.

