Suhag’s name proposed for Rohtak ticket

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 21

The local leadership of the JJP has proposed the name of the party’s legal cell head, advocate Balwan Suhag, for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak.

At a meeting held here yesterday, JJP’s Rohtak Lok Sabha segment in-charge Sanjay Dalal said Suhag’s name would be sent to the party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala for approval.

Suhag, who was also present at the meeting, said the BJP leadership had broken the alliance with the JJP due to Dushyant’s increasing popularity. Questioned about contesting the election, Suhag said he would fulfill the responsibility given by the party leadership.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Rohtak