Suicide Abetment: Accused sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 19

The Ambala police have arrested a youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of 23-year-old Aarzu, who had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday night.

A native of Himachal Pradesh, Aarzu was a student at a private university in Mullana and was found dead at her PG accommodation in here.

The accused has been identified as Harvinder Singh, alias Happy, of Yamunanagar. He was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody. He was in touch with the victim for over a year. A case under Section 306 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act has been registered against him on the complaint of Sarita Devi, the deceased’s mother.

SHO Surender Singh said the victim’s mother has alleged that Harvinder had forced Aarzu to take the extreme step. Further investigation was being carried out, he added.

#Ambala