Suicide bid by four outside ADC office

Bhiwani, April 5

Four members of a family of Mitathal village today attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance near the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner at the Mini-Secretariat in Bhiwani.

The family members — Dharamvir (48), his wife Sushila Devi (38) and children Mohit (15) and Sakshi (17) — were reportedly upset with the police inaction in a property dispute between Dharamvir and his brothers in the village.

According to the police, when their health condition started deteriorating, the employees in the Mini-Secretariat took them to civil hospital. The doctors, after giving preliminary treatment, referred them to the PGIMS, Rohtak, in view of their critical condition.

Dharamvir’s uncle Ombir Singh said the 48-year-old was having a property dispute with his three brothers. The villagers tried to sort out the matter through a social meeting that was held in the village yesterday. A villager said Dharamvir had moved to Assam sometime ago and returned to his native village after disposing of his land in Assam. However, there was a dispute over the distribution of the property among the four brothers, including him.

The villagers said Dharamvir had filed a complaint with the Sadar police regarding the matter. Later, a social panchayat was held in the village yesterday to resolve the dispute, but Dharamvir left the panchayat midway.

DSP Anoop Singh said the police had started a probe into the matter, adding that they would take appropriate action after the investigation.

