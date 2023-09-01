Suicide bid by woman wrestler

Hisar, August 31
Raunak Gulia, a three-time national medal holder woman wrestler, who attempted suicide two days ago, was discharged from hospital today.
Raunak and her husband Ankit Gulia, were booked in Delhi on the complaint of Deepak Sharma, Assistant Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail, on the charges of fraud.
In a video, she said she was estranged from her husband and had nothing to do with any fraud case.
