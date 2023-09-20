Sultanpur sanctuary to get facelift

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 19

With the Sultanpur sanctuary enjoying unprecedented levels of popularity after some G20 delegates visited it a few months ago, the government will go ahead with plans to give it a facelift.

The administration is engaging sculptors from across the country to attend a workshop in the sanctuary. The Cultural Affairs Department will hold a special “Khag Sang Tarash Prasang” camp for sculptors next month. The participants will stay here and carve Siberian cranes, storks, rosy pelicans, sparrows, hawks, bulbuls and cuckoos, among others, on stones. “They will also sculpt panoramic figures of birds like myna,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Hriday Kaushal, the Sculpture Officer of the Art and Cultural Affairs Department, will coordinate this camp. It may be noted that after the G20 delegates’ visit to the sanctuary earlier this year, it registered a 20 per cent surge in footfall. The sanctuary will reopen in October. Migrant birds are expected to arrive here by late October or in the first week of November.

#G20 #Gurugram