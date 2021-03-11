Summer rain severely deficient in HP and Punjab, marginally low in Haryana, but outlook good for June

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Even as the southwest monsoon sets over the nation’s southern tip amidst predictions of a normal to above normal precipitation in the forthcoming month, rains during the summer so far have been severely deficient in northwest India.

Over the past three months post-spring, rainfall has been deficient by 74 per cent in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and 62 per cent in Punjab. Haryana fared a bit better with the deficiency being nine per cent.

From March 1 to May 31, Himachal Pradesh received 63.9 mm rain as compared to the long period average of 243.4 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Punjab received 20.7 mm rain against the normal of 55.1 mm for the aforementioned period, while Haryana received 35.3 mm against the normal of 38.8 mm, IMD data showed.

As far as the month of May is concerned, rains were deficient in Himachal Pradesh by 23 per cent, but surplus in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana by 11 per cent and as much as 83 percent respectively.

According to IMD data, Himachal received 51.1 mm rain during May against the normal of 66.8 mm. Punjab and Haryana received 19.9 mm and 34.5 mm, respectively, against the normal of 17.9 mm and 18.9 mm, respectively.

The summers in northwest India were unusually hot and dry this year. While some parts of the region had experienced multiple heat waves in April and May and almost no rain, a few areas received intermittent showers and snow accompanied by strong winds and lightening.

Monsoon is likely to touch parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the last week of June, and cover the entire region by July 5, the IMD has predicted. Rainfall is most likely to be normal over northwest India, ranging between 96-108 per cent of the long period average, according to the monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature during June released today.

The outlook also states that normal or above normal rainfall is most likely over many parts of northwest India in June, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the month.

Meanwhile, a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius is expected over northwest India over the next three days, with the possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall over some part of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, according to a weather bulletin issued today.