Summer rain severely deficient in HP and Punjab, marginally low in Haryana, but outlook good for June

Punjab received 20.7 mm rain against the normal of 55.1 mm for the aforementioned period, while Haryana received 35.3 mm against the normal of 38.8 mm, IMD data showed

Summer rain severely deficient in HP and Punjab, marginally low in Haryana, but outlook good for June

Photo for representation. Tribune file

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Even as the southwest monsoon sets over the nation’s southern tip amidst predictions of a normal to above normal precipitation in the forthcoming month, rains during the summer so far have been severely deficient in northwest India.

Over the past three months post-spring, rainfall has been deficient by 74 per cent in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and 62 per cent in Punjab. Haryana fared a bit better with the deficiency being nine per cent.

From March 1 to May 31, Himachal Pradesh received 63.9 mm rain as compared to the long period average of 243.4 mm for this period, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Punjab received 20.7 mm rain against the normal of 55.1 mm for the aforementioned period, while Haryana received 35.3 mm against the normal of 38.8 mm, IMD data showed.

As far as the month of May is concerned, rains were deficient in Himachal Pradesh by 23 per cent, but surplus in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana by 11 per cent and as much as 83 percent respectively.

According to IMD data, Himachal received 51.1 mm rain during May against the normal of 66.8 mm. Punjab and Haryana received 19.9 mm and 34.5 mm, respectively, against the normal of 17.9 mm and 18.9 mm, respectively.

The summers in northwest India were unusually hot and dry this year. While some parts of the region had experienced multiple heat waves in April and May and almost no rain, a few areas received intermittent showers and snow accompanied by strong winds and lightening.

Monsoon is likely to touch parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the last week of June, and cover the entire region by July 5, the IMD has predicted. Rainfall is most likely to be normal over northwest India, ranging between 96-108 per cent of the long period average, according to the monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature during June released today.

The outlook also states that normal or above normal rainfall is most likely over many parts of northwest India in June, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the month.

Meanwhile, a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius is expected over northwest India over the next three days, with the possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall over some part of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, according to a weather bulletin issued today.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

2
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's body bore 20-25 bullet injuries, reveals post mortem report

4
Punjab

Moosewala murder reopens old wounds from 'dark days'

5
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

6
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

7
Punjab

Day after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, HC asks Punjab Govt to explain basis on which security of 400 protectees pruned, info leaked

8
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle

10
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

India’s GDP grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against contraction of 6.6 pc in previous fiscal: Govt data

India’s economy grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against 6.6 pc contraction in previous fiscal

Much better than what many had expected in private sector: C...

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Cremation at noon

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

Bishnoi has been named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi...

Punjab government appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead during the period when there w...

Modi in Shimla LIVE: PM reaches Himachal capital to address rally at the Ridge

Corruption was viewed as essential part of government before 2014: PM Modi

‘After coming to power, BJP government pruned nine crore fak...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Extortion case: 3 more nailed with Rs 4.63 cr in Panchkula

UPSC Civil Services exam: Gamini Singla does PEC proud

Mohali: Rs 72L jewellery loot case cracked, 4 held

Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap in Chandigarh

Kejriwal defends arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, cites Punjab action

Kejriwal defends arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, cites Punjab action

Court sends Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

2 jail inmates flee from Gurugram police custody

No court relief for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'apprehending fake encounter'

5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra