Summer scarcity: Pvt water suppliers hike rates by 20%

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 6

With the onset of summers leading to an increased demand for water, there has been a surge in the rates charged by private water tankers, up to 20 per cent. The city currently receives a water supply of 300 MLD.

As the industrial city grapples with a shortage of up to 120 MLD, private water tanker operators have raised their rates by 15 to 20 per cent, as per sources within the civic administration. These tankers are now charging between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 per tanker for capacities ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 litres, respectively. Last year, the rates were between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000 per tanker, according to sources. While the majority of the water is supplied from private tubewells and submersible pumps, concerns are raised regarding the water potability.

“Residents are compelled to spend an average of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per day for bottled water supply during summers,” says Sandeep, a resident of the NIT zone. Ajay Bahl, echoing similar sentiments, highlights the severe increase in demand during summer, exacerbated by factors like power supply breakdowns.

Yogesh Dhingra, a former Municipal Corporator, points out that densely populated colonies such as Dabua Colony, Jawahar Colony, SGM Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Badkhal, Sainik Colony and several others face perennial water shortages, often relying on tankers.

While the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) operates around 20 tankers to supply water to deficient areas, sources indicate that there are over 1,000 private tankers in the city. It is also claimed that hundreds of tankers supply water to Delhi.

At present, the city receives a water supply ranging between 270 and 300 MLD, including 200 to 225 MLD from the 22 Ranney wells and another 70 to 80 MLD from 1,700 tubewells operated by the MCF. However, the current demand for water in the city stands at around 450 MLD, according to officials.

Vishal Banasal, Superintending Engineer at Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, disclosed plans for the construction of 12 new Ranney wells on the Yamuna riverbed, costing Rs 252 crore. He added that work on five new Ranney wells had already commenced, with the expectation that all new Ranney wells would be operational within two-and-a-half years.

Water woes

Private tankers charge between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 per tanker for capacities ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 litres, respectively. Last year, the rates were between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000 per tanker.

12 new Ranney wells on cards 12 new Ranney wells are being constructed at Rs 252 crore. Work on five new Ranney wells has already started. All new wells will be made operational within two-and-a-half years — Vishal Banasal, Superintending Engineer, FMDA

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad