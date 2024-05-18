Summer vacation in Haryana schools from June 1

Chandigarh, May 18
Haryana Directorate of School Education on Saturday announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30.
According to an official statement, all schools will remain closed during this period and will reopen on July 1.
The Directorate has directed all District Education Officers, Elementary Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and Block Elementary Education Officers to ensure compliance with these directions.
