Sunflower farmers seek MSP, threaten to protest on June 6

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 2

Enraged over the state government’s decision to cover the sunflower crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today announced to block National Highway-44 in Shahabad on June 6 if the crop was not procured on the MSP.

Hundreds of farmers reached Shahabad to hold a mahapanchayat and threatened to block NH-44 and the railway track. However, DC Shantanu Sharma managed to persuade them and arranged for a meeting with the government in Chandigarh, following which the union postponed its agitation.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said: “The farmers will not agree to anything less than the MSP. Action should be taken against officials who make unfavourable policies and force farmers to hold agitations.” He said the farmers could sell their produce to Hafed on the MSP, but no farmer should sell his produce to private players at cheaper rates.