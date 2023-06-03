 Sunflower farmers seek MSP, threaten to protest on June 6 : The Tribune India

Sunflower farmers seek MSP, threaten to protest on June 6

Sunflower farmers seek MSP, threaten to protest on June 6

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 2

Enraged over the state government’s decision to cover the sunflower crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today announced to block National Highway-44 in Shahabad on June 6 if the crop was not procured on the MSP.

Hundreds of farmers reached Shahabad to hold a mahapanchayat and threatened to block NH-44 and the railway track. However, DC Shantanu Sharma managed to persuade them and arranged for a meeting with the government in Chandigarh, following which the union postponed its agitation.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said: “The farmers will not agree to anything less than the MSP. Action should be taken against officials who make unfavourable policies and force farmers to hold agitations.” He said the farmers could sell their produce to Hafed on the MSP, but no farmer should sell his produce to private players at cheaper rates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body