Sunflower farmers threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 24

Demanding advanced procurement of sunflower seeds, farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have threatened to launch an agitation if the procurement does not begin by May 25.

Harvesting of sunflower seeds has picked up, but the procurement operations are yet to start. The farmers gathered in Shahabad to discuss a strategy to pressure the government.

While last year the stocks were sold to private players as the oilseeds were fetching above the MSP, this year, the farmers are waiting for the government agencies due to poor prices for oilseeds in the open market. Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited is expected to start procurement from June 1 at the MSP of Rs 6,400 a quintal.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The crop has matured and arrivals have started, but the farmers are waiting for the government purchase to begin.”