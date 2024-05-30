Sunflower seed procurement to start on June 1

Kurukshetra, May 29
The harvesting of sunflower seeds has picked up and farmers are waiting for Hafed to start procurement in Kurukshetra and Ambala. Procurement will begin at 12 purchase centres in Ambala and Kurukshetra from June 1.
However, unlike the previous year when the government had covered the oilseed crop under Bhavantar Bharpai scheme that led to protests and blockade of NH-44, this year, the government is likely to procure the entire crop on MSP. The MSP for the season is Rs 6,760 a quintal.
A sunflower farmer and spokesman of BKU (Charuni) Rakesh Bains, said, “Harvesting has picked up and the yield is looking good. Farmers are ready with their produce. Last year, the crop was covered under the Bhawantar Bharpai scheme. We had to hold agitations to get a fair price. Due to the protests by farmers, and also due to the elections, we are expecting that the entire crop will be procured on MSP.”
Some farmers are bringing their produce at the grain markets for drying and cleaning purposes and taking them back.
