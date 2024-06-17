Sunita Kejriwal to address rally in Haryana on June 30

Chandigarh, June 16
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will address a rally at Charkhi Dadri on June 30 to kick off party’s campaign for the Assembly poll.
AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said Sunita Kejriwal would address the rally to boost morale of the party cadre. AAP emerged as the third largest political force in the recent Lok Sabha elections after the BJP and the Congress and ranked ahead of prominent regional political parties such as INLD and the JJP. It secured over 5.13 lakh (3.94%) votes in Kurukshetra.
