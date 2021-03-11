Super-100 students shifted to Panchkula centre

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 9

Students selected under the Super-100 programme of the state government have been shifted to Panchkula from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Shahpur village for further coaching of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and IIT entrance.

There are 37 students in the 2020-22 batch, who joined the DIET for coaching for entrance exams in December 2021. They will be given coaching at ACE Tutorials in Chandigarh.

The Directorate School Education has issued a letter in this regard, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

“In response to your letter to the department, we have decided to shift students of the 2020-22 batch to Panchkula. Their summer vacation will be from June 9 and 14. They will report at Sikshak Bhawan, Sector 7, Panchkula, between 10 am and 2 pm on June 15. They will be given coaching at ACE Turtorials in Chandigarh for the IIT entrance, JEE and NEET,” stated the Director General, Secondary Education, Panchkula, in the letter.

Besides, the Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Chario, has been asked to issue SLCs of these students online and further transfer these SLCs to the Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panckula, the letter further stated.

“On students’ demand, we had sent a proposal to the higher authorities, which has been approved. We received letter for the students’ migration, which has further been conveyed to students. Now, they will be provided coaching in Chandigarh,” said Raj Pal, District Education Officer (DEO).

Earlier, students had protested on June 3 at the Mini Secretariat alleging lack of coaching professionals, which was badly affecting their preparations for the competitive exams. Last year, batch of 45 students was shifted to the Panchkula centre owing to staff shortage.

Complained of coaching issues

