Super-100 students want to be shifted to Panchkula centre

Karnal, June 3

Students, selected under the Super-100 programme, today protested at the Mini Secretariat, demanding migration from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Shahpur village to the Panchkula centre.

They alleged that due to the lack of professionals, their preparation for the competitive exams was badly affected. Earlier last year, a batch of around 45 students was shifted to the Panchkula centre owing to the shortage of staff, said an official.

Thirtyseven students are in this batch which started in December 2021. “After clearing the test, we had qualified for the coaching under the Super-100 programme. In the initial days, we were provided good teachers, but now the teachers teach with the help of mobile due to which our queries are not cleared,” said Sumit Kumar, a student.

“We have requested the authorities of the department to shift us to Panchkula centre so that we could carry on our study, but we have not been heard,” said another student.

Raj Pal, DEO, said, “It is wrong to say that teachers are not of high standard. They are from a private coaching centre. All students have been given good facilities free of cost at the institution.”

Government programme

The Super-100 is a programme of the Haryana Government aimed at providing free coaching to crack the NEET, JEE and IIT to meritorious students of government schools, who have passed Class X with more than 80 per cent marks.